Brock Lesnar was submitted to official United States Anti-Doping Agency PED testing a few weeks back, according to TMZ Sports.

As noted, UFC President Dana White revealed on Tuesday that Lesnar recently informed him that he is retiring from MMA. Lesnar will not be returning to UFC, unless things change. TMZ reports that a rep for USADA, which performs all UFC drug testing, confirmed that Lesnar has submitted 9 samples over the past year.

Lesnar has submitted two drug tests this year – one in the 1st quarter, from January through March, and at least one other test in April. USADA confirmed that the April test took place between the 1st and the 18th. USADA would not disclose the results of Lesnar’s recent tests.

It’s interesting that Lesnar was still in the testing pool and submitting tests a few weeks ago. There’s no word yet on how long he had been considering retirement from the Octagon.

Lesnar previously had his UFC 200 win over Mark Hunt overturned by USADA due to a failed drug test.

There’s no word yet on what Lesnar has planned for the future, or if WWE will bring him back for a regular run now that he’s officially done with MMA. Lesnar has been announced for WWE’s return to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7.