Brock Lesnar appeared as the keynote speaker at the Assiniboia Sports Celebrity Dinner & Auction this past Saturday night at the Prince of Wales Centre in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan. Rod Pedersen provided highlights from Lesnar for his sports blog, noting that The Beast drove from his home in Maryfield, Saskatchewan to speak in front of nearly 1,000 people at the event.

Pedersen wrote of Lesnar, “It should be noted that Lesnar was humble, respectful, intelligent, well-spoken and warm. He showed all the hallmarks of being a small-town farm kid and that’s why he fits in so well in Maryfield. He’s also incredibly vigilant of his brand and worth. He was also very interested in ‘giving back’ and raising money to build a new arena. He realizes he’s been very lucky in life.”

Lesnar told the crowd that this was only the third such appearance he’s ever made. Lesnar said it’s not that he’s reluctant to do the appearances, or interviews, but he’s been instructed by his lawyer to avoid them because he’s too blunt and he has a habit of saying things that get him into trouble.

Lesnar noted that his sons are immersed in Canadian culture and came home last week from the school bus asking for “mini-sticks” or hockey sticks. Lesnar’s response was, “What the fuck is a mini-stick?,” but the family loaded up the car and drove to nearby Brandon, MB to buy them. Lesnar said he chose to live in Maryfield, SK because the demands on his time from WWE and UFC are “so astronomical” that he likes to “hideout” in small-town Saskatchewan.

While Lesnar is currently away from WWE following his loss at WrestleMania 35, his UFC status is also up in the air but he’s been rumored for a 2019 fight. Lesnar said he intentionally keeps his contracts with Vince McMahon and Dana White short so that he can jump back and forth between WWE and UFC. Lesnar later noted that he has been invited to fight UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier this summer, but he hasn’t decided on if he will take the fight or not. It should be noted that UFC President Dana White addressed the rumor on the summer fight earlier this month and said the fight is not in the works, and they do not have Lesnar’s return lined up.

Lesnar was asked who would win a street fight between he and The Rock. He scoffed at the idea and said the two are good friends. Lesnar also revealed that The Rock has asked him to appear in some of his movies, but the deal is that Rock always has to win their fights and that is why Lesnar always says no to the offer. Lesnar said, “The difference between us is that he gets pedicures and I don’t.”