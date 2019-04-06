WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar could be returning to UFC’s Octagon later this summer.

Lesnar is currently in talks with UFC officials for a potential fight against current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, according to Ariel Helwani on ESPN SportsCenter. UFC is hoping to have the fight in August, but there’s no word yet on the date or the location for the fight.

There’s been talk of Lesnar vs. Cormier ever since Lesnar confronted Cormier at UFC 226 following the win over Stipe Miocic several months ago. There was talk of having the fight in early 2019, but that obviously never happened. This would be Lesnar’s first MMA fight since defeating Mark Hunt at UFC 200, the fight that was overturned due to a failed drug test from Lesnar.

Lesnar is scheduled to defend his WWE Universal Title against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 tomorrow.