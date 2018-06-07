Brock Lesnar To Finally Lose The WWE Universal Title?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will likely see his title reign come to an end soon, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

SI noted how it’s widely believed among sources in WWE that Lesnar will drop the belt by the August 19th SummerSlam pay-per-view at the latest. Lesnar’s new WWE contract pays him by the match and a title loss could mean the end of his run with WWE.

It will be interesting to see if Paul Heyman sticks around following Lesnar’s departure, if The Beast leaves. SI reports that there are no current creative plans for Heyman outside of his role with Lesnar but that could always change.

Lesnar will soon break CM Punk’s record for longest modern-day title reign. Punk held the WWE Title for 434 days while Lesnar just hit the 430 day mark. WWE recognizes Punk’s 434-day WWE Title reign as the 6th longest of all-time and the longest of the 2010s.