Brock Lesnar To Respond To Challenge, Shane McMahon & Match For Next Week’s SmackDown, The Usos

– No word yet on when #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable will get their title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos but the two teams faced off in a backstage segment with Renee Young on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Seattle. Below is video from that segment:

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will return to TV on next week’s SmackDown episode from Milwaukee. This will be Shane’s first appearance since losing the main event of WWE’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view to Kevin Owens a few weeks back. Also announced for next week’s SmackDown is AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh.

– As noted, tonight’s SmackDown in Seattle saw WWE Champion Jinder Mahal issue a Survivor Series challenge to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast and Paul Heyman will be on Monday’s RAW from Green Bay to respond to the challenge.