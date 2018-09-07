Brock Lesnar UFC Status Update, Possible Date For Title Fight With Daniel Cormier

Brock Lesnar has not signed a contract for a fight with current UFC Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier as of this week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Lesnar is training with the Cormier fight in mind.

The Lesnar vs. Cormier fight is expected to take place in 2019 some time.

Cormier last fought at UFC 226 in July, the Heavyweight Title win over Stipe Miocic. This was the same event that featured the post-fight showdown with Lesnar. Cormier recently spoke with Ariel Helwani and acknowledged that Lesnar would likely be his next Heavyweight fight, but not necessarily his next fight. Cormier noted that he plans to defend his Light Heavyweight Title before the Lesnar fight.

It’s obviously too early to know when Lesnar vs. Cormier will happen but Cormier speculated that it could take place during NFL Super Bowl weekend, which would be Saturday, February 2, 2019. That date could be too early if he decides to defend the Light Heavyweight Title first.

We noted back in late August that Lesnar had already been subjected to three surprise USADA (US Anti-Doping Agency) drug tests. Lesnar had already dropped a significant amount of weight before dropping the WWE Universal Title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and word is that The Beast has been doing “hard fight training” already. The idea was for Lesnar to train at 270 pounds, lower than what he was at during his original UFC run.

There’s no update on Lesnar’s WWE future but as we’ve noted, the door remains open for a return once this UFC run has wrapped as WWE officials would love to have him back.