Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier UFC Fight Pulled?

It looks like the UFC fight between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier might not happen.

The fight was expected for early 2019 but UFC President Dana White told TMZ that he’s not sure if the fight will happen.

White wants Cormier to fight Jon Jones. Cormier’s camp wants him to retire. White said, “I’d obviously like to see Jones and Cormier fight again at heavyweight. Cormier’s team wants him to retire now. They want him to retire right now. I hope we can get 3 more fights out of him.”

Cormier has noted in media interviews that he wants to retire on his 40th birthday, which would be March 20.

It will be interesting to see if Cormier ends up with WWE if he retires from MMA. Cormier had a WWE commentary tryout planned but he had to postpone it when his UFC 230 fight was booked.

“If I didn’t have this fight, I have been talking to the WWE, because they wanted me to go in and do an audition as a member of the commentary team,” Cormier told MMAFighting.com. “That was my private little thing. But because of the fight, I had to push it back. So there might be some DC in WWE shit coming.”

Cormier was planning on going to Orlando for the commentary tryout at the WWE Performance Center following his November 3 fight but we haven’t heard any updates. Cormier, a lifelong wrestling fan, commented on the WWE commentary scene and stories he’s heard about Vince McMahon.

“I like it,” Cormier said of WWE commentary. “I want to freak out. I want to freak out next to the thing with Vince in my ear saying, ‘Say this, you asshole!’ Because I heard Vince tells you what to say. I’m like, ‘OK, Vince.’ Don’t be surprised if I’m on TV and a couple times I go, ‘OK, OK, OK, OK.’ And just say it.”

“But I never want to not be in the UFC,” Cormier said. “I love calling fights. I just love being part of the UFC, man. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of. [WWE is] new. It’s something new, right? This is home. Over there is new. And most times, new is fun and exciting. But I love being home. This is my place. I love the UFC.”