Brock Lesnar’s RAW Return, Bruce Prichard WWE Network Podcast Promo, Main Event

– Below is the preview for Bruce Prichard’s new “Something Else to Wrestle With” podcast, which premieres on the WWE Network this Wednesday via on-demand.
– WWE taped the following matches in Hartford, CT to air on this week’s Main Event episode:
* Karl Anderson vs. Curt Hawkins
* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. TJP and Ariya Daivari
– WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will make his return to TV on next Monday’s RAW in St. Louis, as confirmed in the graphic below. This will be just 5 days before The Beast defends his title against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble Event in Saudi Arabia.
