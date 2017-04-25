Broken Matt Hardy Note, Shinsuke Nakamura SmackDown Promo, WWE Main Event Matches
– As noted, WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will open this week’s SmackDown with a message for the WWE Universe. Below is a promo for the segment:
– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Kansas City for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Rhyno vs. Titus O’Neil
* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak
– We’ve noted how WWE has plans for RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys to eventually bring their “Broken” gimmicks to the company. Matt Hardy picked up a singles win over Sheamus on tonight’s RAW from Kansas City and did several “Broken” taunts and gestures during the match. Below is a quick clip from the match and a graphic for Sunday’s match at Payback with Matt’s “Broken” face:
