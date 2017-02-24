Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Being An Out-Of-Touch “Crazy Genius”

Former longtime WWE producer Bruce Prichard recently appeared as a guest on the “Ross Report” podcast with WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross. During the interview, Prichard spoke about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon being a “crazy genius,” and also touched on the fact that for 30-years there has been talk of him being “out-of-touch.”

“John Layfield and I had this discussion not long ago, talking about how people say that [McMahon]’s out of touch and that he [has] lost it, he’s this, that, and the other thing. I remember those same comments about him in 1984, that he doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s killing the [professional] wrestling business, he doesn’t have a clue, he [has] lost his mind. I don’t know how many times I heard it in the 90s, early 2000s, when I was there. Look, I’ll put his track record up against anybody. But was always intense and it was insane at times, but it was never boring.”

Prichard also touched on some of McMahon’s quirks, which includes not eating anything other than sandwiches with his bare hands.

“‘I don’t [eat ribs or fried chicken].’ Yeah. ‘How dare you insist I’m normal. God! Meat on a bone? Argh,'” Prichard scoffed imitating McMahon. “Yeah, I asked him one time the same thing about eating with his hands, ‘well, what about a sandwich?’ ‘That doesn’t count.’ I said, ‘okay, how about pizza?’ ‘I fold it over and I don’t eat the part I touch.’ What the f–k?”

Check out the complete interview at PodcastOne.com.