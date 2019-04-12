Bruce Prichard appeared on his popular ‘Something To Wrestle’ podcast this week and he had some interesting comments regarding Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon. The former ‘Brother Love’ described the relationship between the two men in 1993 around the time that Hogan was leaving to go to WCW.

Prichard stated “I don’t think there was much of a relationship at that point. I think the end of 1993 when Vince McMahon had resigned himself that Hogan wanted to go off and do Thunder in Paradise. The fact that Hulk was using talent from WCW that was doing tapings I believe in Disney in Orlando, Florida, that was kind of a statement by Hulk Hogan.” Prichard elaborated further, saying that “he (Hogan) didn’t reach out from anybody at the WWF side to say that he would like to use some of our guys to get some exposure from the show, so the writing was on the wall pretty much and that relationship between Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan was strained.”

Prichard finished by saying “you are waiting for the call from Hulk Hogan saying that he believes he is going to sign with WCW unless we can convince him to stay with the WWF, so, that always happened. Plus, you always went through that breakup period where at first you are sad, and then you get to the angry stage. But I think it ran its course with Hulk where he was going off and doing other things. To. Well. That son of a b**** is now flirting with WCW and is using their talents, and is not even calling us for our talents.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription