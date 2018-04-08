Bruce Prichard Talks WWE Podcast, Johnny Gargano Responds To Daniel Bryan, Asuka

– Above is another WrestleMania 34 Diary video for Asuka with comments on SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair after standing together for the WrestleMania 34 set reveal on Friday. Below is another Asuka Diary video with The Empress of Tomorrow talking about her hero, The Great Muta and how he inspired her.

– As noted, Bruce Prichard’s new “Something Else to Wrestle With” podcast will premiere on the WWE Network later this year. Below is video of Prichard discussing the new project. Prichard says this podcast will be an extended version of his current podcast with video. Prichard says the discussions will be no holds barred as he will say the things that other people are afraid to day. Prichard says he will discuss what he was told he couldn’t talk about as he has full control. He also confirms that Conrad Thompson will be his co-host for this new gig with WWE.

– As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan spoke at WrestleMania 34 Axxess on Saturday and talked about wanting Johnny Gargano to come to the blue brand if he were to lose the WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” match to Tommaso Ciampa, which he didn’t. Gargano tweeted the following in response to Bryan today: