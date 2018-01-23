Bubba Ray Dudley On His RAW 25 Return, News On The Miz’s WWE IC Title Reign, Carmella & Big E

– Below is another new video from Carmella and The New Day as Big E and Ms. Money In the Bank prepare to face Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge Week 2 match-up. Carmella, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E take a ride in a pirate ship built by KaBOOM!, the organization that they are fighting to win $100,000 for.

– Speaking of the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz now has 8 reigns with the belt and will tie Chris Jericho at 9 with his next reign. Miz is currently third on the list of most combined days as Intercontinental Champion with 524+. WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales has 619 recognized days over 2 reigns while WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco has 541 combined recognized days over 2 reigns. Jericho is way down the list as fifteen with 319 recognized combined days over the 9 reigns.

– Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following on his RAW 25 appearance and thanked employer Ring of Honor for working with him to make it happen. As noted, Bubba reunited with D-Von Dudley, who is now working as a WWE Producer, and ended up putting Heath Slater through a table. The Dudley Boyz are rumored for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class.