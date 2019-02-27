Buddy Murphy Says He’s Taking Some Time Away From WWE 205 Live

We noted earlier how WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy promised to make an announcement on his immediate WWE future tonight on Twitter. Murphy just took to Twitter and announced that he will be away from WWE 205 Live for a few weeks as he’s taking a vacation back to his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

Murphy is scheduled to defend his title against the winner of the ongoing 205 Live tournament at WrestleMania 35. The tournament began this week with Tony Nese defeating Kalisto and Drew Gulak defeating Brian Kendrick to advance. The tournament will continue on next Tuesday’s 205 Live episode with the final two first round matches – Oney Lorcan vs. Humberto Carrillo and Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa. The winners of those matches will go on to face Nese and Gulak.

Below is Murphy’s full statement from Twitter:

“Since my arrival to 205Live I have loved every moment! Going from nothing to something was a incredible achievement for myself! That being said I would like to officially announce that I will not be on 205live for the foreseeable future!

The champ is going on a well deserved vacation back to ‘My hometown of Melbourne, Australia!, For the next few weeks! Cause the champ does what he wants! When he wants!

I’ll be watching closely to see who advances in the ‘Buddy Murphy Classic’ – Who wants to try and stop the unstoppable!?

– BM”