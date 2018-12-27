The Bullet Club Hosting Big Party During WrestleMania 35 Weekend

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is partnering with The Bullet Club for a big party during WWE’s WrestleMania 35 Weekend in the New York & New Jersey area.

Tama Tonga officially announced the party at Korakuen Hall this week, seen in the in-ring video posted below. Tonga said the block party/tailgate party will be “lit as fuck” during WrestleMania Weekend.

Jimmy’s, which WWE Superstars regularly visit when they are in the Baltimore area, will be releasing full details on January 2 but they are billing the party as The Tailgate Experience, set for April 7 – the day of WrestleMania. They wrote on the official Twitter account for the party, “To be clear since we keep getting this question; this isn’t some invade the parking lot and throw up a tent event. This is gonna be at a real venue where WE call the shots, so be ready for a real party.”

It was also noted that fans will be able to enjoy the party along with any other wrestling events that day without schedule conflicts. They wrote, “You’ll be able to do any other events you want that day with no conflict”

