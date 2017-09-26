Bully Ray Claims Career Might Be Over Following Death Before Dishonor Table Spot

On Monday, Bully Ray appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio and gave an update on his condition following a trip to the emergency room after this past Friday’s ROH: Death Before Dishonor XV pay-per-view, where he was the recipient of a rough table spot from Jay Briscoe.

The day after the ROH PPV, Tommy Dreamer took to social media to comment about spending the night in the emergency room with Bully Ray and that he was “concerned for him.”

Spent the night in ER @bullyray5150

He got his bell rung again

Concerned for him — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 23, 2017

Additionally, Ray himself took to Twitter on Saturday where he wrote about having a “long night” and a “rough day” after the table spot.

Thanks for the well wishes. Much appreciated. Was a long night and a rough day so far. Wish I could say I was doing better. — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) September 23, 2017

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio on Monday, Bully Ray didn’t sound like himself and noted that part of the reason was because doctors informed him not to get too excited or be around anything overly loud.

Ray claimed that he doesn’t remember much from the match at the Death Before Dishonor show and that he has since dealt with a number of very rough days and nights, particularly while trying to return home.

When flat out asked about his future inside the ring after all of these health complications and if he has concerns about going forward, Ray responded by admitting that he does, saying, “so much so that I’m not even sure if my career should continue.”