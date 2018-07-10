Cage Match Announced For WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card

By
Scott Lazara
-

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh:

WWE Title Match
Rusev vs. AJ Styles

30-Minute Iron Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

Extreme Rules Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
Ronda Rousey will be watching from the front row.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella

WWE United States Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper

Steel Cage Match
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin