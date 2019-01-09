Call-Ups Wrestle After WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch On Asuka & Her Title, Daniel Bryan Retains

– WWE NXT Superstars Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery worked a dark main event after tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings in Jacksonville, FL. The defeated The Colons. Heavy Machinery is headed to WWE’s main roster soon but there’s no word yet on if they will be on the blue brand.

The other dark main event after tonight’s SmackDown in Jacksonville saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retain his title over AJ Styles by disqualification. The DQ came when Bryan hit Styles with a low kick. After the bell, AJ came back with a low blow of his own, a Phenomenal Forearm and a Styles Clash.

– As noted, tonight’s SmackDown main event saw Becky Lynch defeat Carmella and Charlotte Flair to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka for a title shot at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Lynch tweeted the following after earning the title shot and facing off with Asuka to end the show.

The Man wrote, “@WWEAsuka, at the Royal Rumble I’m going to slap that paper plate off your face for cooling down my title. Some people like to rescue animals, but I’m a sucker for titles in distress.”