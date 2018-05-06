Camp WWE Update, Kane – WWE Backlash Note, “Tale Of The Tape” For WWE US Title Match

– The second season of adult cartoon Camp WWE is now available on the WWE Network. Below is another preview clip with the characters of Vince McMahon, Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, among others.

– Kane is backstage for tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if Kane will be appearing but he was also at last Monday’s RAW and did not appear. As noted, Kane won the Republican Primary in the race for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee last week. He will now face the Democratic Primary winner in the General Election later this year.

– Below is a “Tale of the Tape” graphic for tonight’s Backlash match between Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy: