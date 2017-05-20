Card For Tonight’s NXT Takeover: Chicago (5/20), Live Coverage Tonight
NXT Takeover: Chicago takes place tonight at the Allstate Arena and airs live on the WWE Network at 8 PM ET. Join us tonight for live play-by-play Takeover: Chicago coverage and discussion!
Below is the entire card for tonight’s show. On Friday, Triple H shot down internet rumors that Tommaso Ciampa was injured, so the NXT Tag Title Match is still on as-scheduled.
NXT Takeover: Chicago card:
NXT Championship
– Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami
NXT Women’s Championship
– Asuka (c) vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross
NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
– Authors Of Pain (c) vs. DIY
WWE United Kingdom Championship
– Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne
– Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young
Some matches for next week’s NXT TV will be taped prior to tonight’s pay-per-view. Drew McIntyre will take on Wesley Blake in singles action, and Aleister Black is also scheduled to be in action.
- Discussion: What do you think the best match on tonight’s show will be? Comment with your predictions!