Card For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Pay-Per-View

Remember to join us today at 5pm EST for live WWE Survivor Series coverage beginning with the two-hour Kickoff pre-show.

Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight’s pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Triple H vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

RAW vs. SmackDown

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods)

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore