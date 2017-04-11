Carmella – Alexa Bliss Ride Along Video, Heath Slater On Coming To RAW, Fans On RAW
– Below is a clip from tonight’s WWE Ride Along with Carmella and Alexa Bliss talking about the evolution of Bliss. They show a clip of Bliss’ former “southern girlfriend” gimmick in developmental.
– As seen below, 52% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of RAW a thumbs up with over 1300 votes:
– As noted, Heath Slater and Rhyno were among the SmackDown Superstars that came to RAW in the “Superstar Shakeup” tonight. Slater tweeted the following on their move:
