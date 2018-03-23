Carmella Responds To Shot From Fan, WWE TV Appearances For WM Season, More

– RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus trains with Bayley in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel:

– Below is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder. The SmackDown Superstar goes hands-on with Mattel’s Elite Collection Series 58 and 59, which features one of his figures.

– WWE announced the following Superstar TV and media appearances to promote WrestleMania 34:

WWE takes over TV in preparations for WrestleMania

WWE Superstars take over the airwaves before hitting The Big Easy for The Grandest Stage of Them All. With WrestleMania on the horizon, don’t miss John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Bella Twins, Big Show and more on a variety of TV shows.

It all starts Thursday, March 22, at 2/1 C with Nikki and Brie Bella on “The Steve Harvey Show” on NBC.

On Friday, March 23, 16-time World Champion John Cena appears on “Ellen,” then hosts the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 24, at 8/7 C.

Ronda Rousey takes over ESPN on Tuesday, March 27. She will appear on “Golic and Wingo” at 9/8 a.m. C on ESPN 2, “SportsCenter” at 10/9 a.m. C and 4/3 C, and on “First Take” at 11:30/10:30 a.m. C.

Rousey’s WrestleMania opponents, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, will join ESPN on Wednesday, March 28, first appearing on “SportsCenter” at 10:30/9:30 a.m. C, then “First Take” at 11/10 a.m. C.

Cena returns to host NBC’s “TODAY” on Thursday, March 29, at 10/9 a.m. C. He will then appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at 11:35/10:35 C on Wednesday, April 4.

On Monday, April 2, Big Show will be on hand to ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30/8:30 a.m. C.

The morning after WrestleMania, Monday, April 9, the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champions will appear on NBC’s “TODAY” at 7/6 a.m. C.

– Carmella tweeted the following in response to fan criticism this week:

@CarmellaWWE, the Universe sees in your future a "Future Endeavors" listing in https://t.co/ozX6zc6s8L. You aren't talented in the ring and have Zero charisma. — Christopher Morvant (@Snakebite8974) March 22, 2018