Carmella & WWE Legend Blast Fans On Twitter After Criticism Over Her Status

Carmella took to Twitter today and responded to several critical comments from WWE fans.

The exchange started after a fan tweeted a clip from last night’s WWE live event in Arlington, Texas, of Carmella and R-Truth dancing in the ring with a young fan. Another fan wrote, “Gone from women’s champion to R Truths cheer leader. Damn…”

Carmella replied to that tweet and another tweet about how her career has went downhill since she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title. That response brought a tweet from WWE Producer Fit Finlay, who knocked the “armchair athletes” on Twitter.

You can the tweets from Carmella and fans below:

Gone from women's champion to R Truths cheer leader. Damn… — Sam Walsh (@sam_w_182) December 3, 2018

1. I’m not anyone’s cheerleader, I’m not in NXT anymore.

2. I get to dance during every match now.

3. Most importantly, I get to spread joy and make lasting memories for these little fans. And for that, I’d much rather be in the position I am now.

4. Damn, Sam. Mind ya business. https://t.co/2gIGuksTha — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 3, 2018

Lol, Downhill? Where? How? As much as I would like to be champion forever, that’s not how this works. I’m having more fun than ever! Soooo, focus on your chin ups and leave me alone… capisce?? 😚 https://t.co/d18qHZD0UM — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 3, 2018

Sometimes ya gotta give them a couple crumbs… #generousqueen 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/jF5Q1adQZe — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 3, 2018