Carmella & WWE Legend Blast Fans On Twitter After Criticism Over Her Status

Carmella took to Twitter today and responded to several critical comments from WWE fans.
The exchange started after a fan tweeted a clip from last night’s WWE live event in Arlington, Texas, of Carmella and R-Truth dancing in the ring with a young fan. Another fan wrote, “Gone from women’s champion to R Truths cheer leader. Damn…”
Carmella replied to that tweet and another tweet about how her career has went downhill since she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title. That response brought a tweet from WWE Producer Fit Finlay, who knocked the “armchair athletes” on Twitter.
You can the tweets from Carmella and fans below:
Gone from women's champion to R Truths cheer leader. Damn…
— Sam Walsh (@sam_w_182) December 3, 2018
1. I’m not anyone’s cheerleader, I’m not in NXT anymore.
2. I get to dance during every match now.
3. Most importantly, I get to spread joy and make lasting memories for these little fans. And for that, I’d much rather be in the position I am now.
4. Damn, Sam. Mind ya business. https://t.co/2gIGuksTha
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 3, 2018
Lol, Downhill? Where? How? As much as I would like to be champion forever, that’s not how this works. I’m having more fun than ever! Soooo, focus on your chin ups and leave me alone… capisce?? 😚 https://t.co/d18qHZD0UM
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 3, 2018
Sometimes ya gotta give them a couple crumbs… #generousqueen 💁🏻♀️ https://t.co/jF5Q1adQZe
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 3, 2018
The wonderful wisdom of armchair athletes. https://t.co/bbn2JtobrU
— Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) December 3, 2018