Cedric Alexander – Nia Jax Angle (Video), Ted DiBiase Talks RAW 25, Carmella & The New Day

– The main event of weekend WWE 205 Live live events saw WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retain over Cedric Alexander, thanks to an assist from special referee Nia Jax. Alexander took a Samoan Drop from Jax both nights. Below is video from Sunday’s show in Poughkeepsie, New York:

– WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. spoke with The Mirror to promote tonight’s RAW 25th Anniversary show. He commented on what it’s like being invited to the special event:

“Oh gosh, I’m thrilled. It’s very nostalgic. It’s an opportunity to see a lot of old friends and reminisce about some good times.”

The Million Dollar Man also commented on if he watches WWE today:

“Not a lot, because I’m busy doing other things and don’t always have the time to watch three hours.”

– Carmella continues to train with The New Day as she and Big E prepare to face The Miz and Asuka in this week’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge match-up. Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently took part in some dancing with Ms. Money In the Bank after she ate 100 pancakes for them, as seen in the video below: