Cedric Alexander On WWE Main Event, Nia Jax Issues MITB Warning, Bruce Prichard Clip

– Wednesday’s new episode of Bruce Prichard’s “Something Else to Wrestle” podcast on the WWE Network will focus on WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. Below is a preview for the episode:
This week's #SomethingElseToWrestle with @bruceprichard is all about @MDMTedDiBiase, and it's available exclusively on @WWENetwork THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/3wOPk6EfXd
— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2018
– WWE taped the following matches tonight on Long Island for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Zack Ryder vs. Curt Hawkins
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese
– As noted, tonight’s RAW will feature Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riott in a Triple Threat qualifying match for the Money In the Bank ladder match to take place at the MITB pay-per-view in June. RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax took to Twitter and issued the following warning to whoever qualifies:
Each of you have an opportunity to make it to #MITB. but don’t forget I’ll be on the side holding the #Raw Women’s Championship. https://t.co/j0ZtADp9R8
— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) May 7, 2018