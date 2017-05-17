Cedric Alexander Update, Former ROH Owner Attends RAW (Photo), Dillinger – English Video

– As noted, Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English has been announced for the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show this Sunday. Dillinger defeated English in tonight’s pre-SmackDown dark match. WWE posted this video of Tye talking to Renee Young about Sunday’s match until English interrupted him.

English says Tye has interrupted the symphony that is the voice of The Drama King twice now but that ends this Sunday as English debuts his greatest masterpiece to date, which he calls The Perfect Downfall. Tye interrupts and promises to throw English another beating this Sunday. He tosses English a tissue and tells him to try and not cry about the loss this time.

– Cedric Alexander was expected to make his WWE 205 Live return this week but it did not happen. As seen below, WWE did air another teaser for his return after airing the first last week. Cedric has been out of action since December with a leg injury.

– Former Ring of Honor owner and current ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin was backstage at Monday’s WWE RAW in Newark, NJ. Here he is with Cesaro and Sheamus: