Cena Apologizes For Comments About The Rock: “I Was Wrong, He Was Right”

On the latest edition of “Talking Smack,” the official SmackDown LIVE weekly post-show, John Cena took back some comments he made about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during the build-up to their back-to-back headline matches at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29.

“I consider what I said back then the stupidest stuff ever,” Cena admitted to JBL when asked about calling The Rock “a part-timer” and comments related to the statement in the past.

“I was looking at [the situation] through very blinded eyes,” Cena continued. “And I really wanted The Rock to come back to the WWE. I figured hitting him where it hurts would get him back to the WWE and it worked.”

Cena continued, “But I’ve apologized to him in person and [now] I’m on the web for the world to see — I was wrong. He was right.”

Check out the complete clip featuring John Cena’s discussion about The Rock on “Talking Smack” below.