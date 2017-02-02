Cena & Bella vs. Miz & Maryse At WrestleMania 33?, Wyatt-Orton Title Match

With John Cena winning a record-setting 16th world title with his WWE Championship victory over AJ Styles at this past Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and with Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble match itself, many assumed that the two would meet for the title at WrestleMania 33 in April.

Apparently that may not be the case.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there has been talk of having a Cena in an inter-gender tag-team match alongside his girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33.

According to the report, Cena and Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse in an inter-gender tag-team match is one of the plans on the table for Cena’s WrestleMania match. Meanwhile, Meltzer reports that Orton vs. Bray Wyatt is also tentatively planned for this year’s “Show of Shows.”

Cena is scheduled to make the first pay-per-view defense of his WWE Championship against Bray Wyatt, The Miz, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view scheduled for February 12th.