Cena Wins WWE Title, Flair Comments On His Record Being Tied

Posted by Matt Boone January 30, 2017 3 Comments

History was made at Sunday night’s WWE pay-per-view.

Longtime top WWE Superstar defeated to capture his record-matching 16th World Championship in arguably the match of the night at the 30th annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view last night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Cena, a 13-time “WWE Champion,” is now a 16-time world champion of the company, tieing the legendary mark set by two-time WWE Hall Of Famer “The Nature Boy” .

Speaking of “Naitch,” the legend himself was on hand to comment on Cena matching his legendary record. Below is the video from WWE’s YouTube channel.