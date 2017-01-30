Cena Wins WWE Title, Flair Comments On His Record Being Tied

History was made at Sunday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Longtime top WWE Superstar John Cena defeated AJ Styles to capture his record-matching 16th World Championship in arguably the match of the night at the 30th annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view last night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Cena, a 13-time “WWE Champion,” is now a 16-time world champion of the company, tieing the legendary mark set by two-time WWE Hall Of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Speaking of “Naitch,” the legend himself was on hand to comment on Cena matching his legendary record. Below is the video from WWE’s YouTube channel.