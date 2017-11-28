Cesaro & Seth Rollins Hype Title Match, RAW Fatal 4 Way Update, Tonight’s SmackDown

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown in this new video:
– As noted, Rich Swann won a Fatal 4 Way on last night’s RAW to move one step closer to a title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Another Fatal 4 Way will take place on next Monday’s RAW with the winner facing Swann the following week for the chance to become the new #1 contender. Enzo will then defend against the winner of that match the following week. WWE has not confirmed next Monday’s Fatal 4 Way participants but it looks like the match will feature Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali.
– Seth Rollins and RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro took to Twitter and tweeted the following to hype next Monday’s title match with Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. The Bar in Los Angeles:
