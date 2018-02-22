Cesaro Talks WWE World Title, His Top 3 Wrestlers, Working With Sheamus

RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Wanting to be WWE Champion or WWE Universal Champion:

“Of course, to be WWE world champion is definitely on my list. Anybody who is not reaching for that proverbial brass ring is doing something wrong if they’re in the WWE.”

Working with Sheamus and working hard:

“Sometimes you get in a frustrated mindset. Working with Sheamus reminded me to enjoy the moment. Sometimes, you have to let things take the natural course. As long as you work hard, good things will come. I firmly believe that.”

“I would like to think there is something special about Cesaro no matter what I do. I just try to make the best of every single opportunity. I’m always trying to push forward and push the envelope. That’s why Sheamus and I click so well, even as opponents. We never take it easy, we never take a night off, we always want to go out and deliver. That’s what we do as a team.”

His top 3 wrestlers:

“Sheamus, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. That is not including myself or Dean Ambrose, who is hurt right now.”