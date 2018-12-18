Chad Gable Hypes RAW Tag Team Title Defense, WWE Releases Rare Hulk Hogan Clip, No WWE Main Event

– Above is a clip from today’s WWE Network Hidden Gem update, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan teaming with Tito Santana to face Ken Patera and Bobby Duncum at AWA’s Christmas Night show on December 25, 1982. The full upload on the WWE Network includes more than 1 hour of footage from the event.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE RAW at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California saw Zack Ryder defeat Mojo Rawley. Unless they tape WWE Main Event matches later tonight after the RAW tapings or at Tuesday’s SmackDown tapings, it looks like the final two WWE Main Event episodes of 2018 will feature some sort of year-in-review theme.

– The next defense for RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode will be against Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival. Tonight’s RAW saw The Revival win a Fatal 4 Way over The Authors of Pain, The Revival and The B Team. There’s no word yet on when The Revival will get their shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles but we will keep you updated. Gable took to Twitter after the show and tweeted the following on facing The Revival: