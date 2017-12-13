Challenge Issued For WWE Clash Of Champions, Rusev & Aiden English Tease Surprise

– Below is video of Zack Ryder issuing a challenge to former partner Mojo Rawley for a match at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. WWE has not confirmed the match but we will keep you updated.

– WWE posted this video of Aiden English & Rusev teasing a special upcoming Rusev Day surprise to be revealed after they win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Sunday’s Clash pay-per-view. As noted, the Fatal 4 Way for the titles will see The Usos defend against Rusev & English, The New Day and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable.