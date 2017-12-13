Challenge Issued For WWE Clash Of Champions, Rusev & Aiden English Tease Surprise

– Below is video of Zack Ryder issuing a challenge to former partner Mojo Rawley for a match at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. WWE has not confirmed the match but we will keep you updated.
EXCLUSIVE: @ZackRyder isn't messing around…
He wants @MojoRawleyWWE THIS SUNDAY at #WWEClash of Champions! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/HrUQJKGq1z
— WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2017
– WWE posted this video of Aiden English & Rusev teasing a special upcoming Rusev Day surprise to be revealed after they win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Sunday’s Clash pay-per-view. As noted, the Fatal 4 Way for the titles will see The Usos defend against Rusev & English, The New Day and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable.
.@RusevBUL and @WWEDramaKing have a SPECIAL surprise for the @WWEUniverse after #WWEClash of Champions! #RusevDay #SDLive #WWETerreHaute pic.twitter.com/Afv4SYLDvd
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2017