Chamber Qualifiers & More Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s post-Royal Rumble RAW from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix:
* Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
* The first qualifying matches for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Elimination Chamber matches
Stay tuned for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.
