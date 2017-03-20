Championship Match Announced For SmackDown This Week

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be defended on the March 21st edition of SmackDown Live. On Monday WWE announced that American Alpha will be defending their Tag Titles against The Usos on Tuesday’s show. SmackDown airs live this week from the Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT.

There are currently no other matches or segments announced for Tuesday’s show. This will be the second-last episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania on April 2nd.