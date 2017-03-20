Championship Match Announced For SmackDown This Week

Posted by Eric Lynch March 20, 2017 0 Comment

The Tag Team Championships will be defended on the March 21st edition of Live. On Monday WWE announced that American Alpha will be defending their Tag Titles against The Usos on Tuesday’s show. airs live this week from the Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT.

There are currently no other matches or segments announced for Tuesday’s show. This will be the second-last episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania on April 2nd.