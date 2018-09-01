Change To Be Announced For WWE Super Show-Down Tag Team Match?

WWE has updated their preview for the Super Show-Down match with John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias. Super Show-Down takes place on Saturday, October 6 from Australia. We’ve noted how Owens “quit” on Monday’s RAW but that is just a storyline as he’s currently signed to a five-year deal.

WWE’s updated preview includes the following teaser for Elias finding a replacement partner:

Cena teams with Lashley to go head-to-head against KO and Elias at the monumental event on Saturday, Oct. 6, marking the first time that these four Superstars have collectively shared the ring. While Cena and Owens look to reignite their storied rivalry, which culminated in a thrilling three-match series in 2015, Lashley and Elias no doubt have some unfinished business of their own, but how will these teams perform as a unit?

Cena and Lashley share a history as alumni of the Ruthless Aggression Era and are former Survivor Series teammates – they defeated five other Superstars in a Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match back in 2006. With Lashley bent on taking care of “unfinished business,” can he and Cena pick up where they left off? As for Owens and Elias, KO revealed on the Aug. 27 edition of Raw that he “quits,” so it remains unknown at this time how that unexpected revelation will affect this scheduled match. Will Elias need to find a replacement?