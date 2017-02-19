Charles Barkley & Shaq Do Ric Flair Impressions (Video), Bella Twins Win Award

– During NBA All-Star Weekend, basketball legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley did their best attempt at a Ric Flair “WOOOO!” impression. The official NBA On TNT Twitter account posted the following clip:

– The Bella Twins made an appearance at the Women’s Image Awards this weekend to present two awards, as well as to accept their own win for the “Outstanding Actress in a Reality Series” award for their roles in Total Divas.