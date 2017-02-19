Charles Barkley & Shaq Do Ric Flair Impressions (Video), Bella Twins Win Award
– During NBA All-Star Weekend, basketball legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley did their best attempt at a Ric Flair “WOOOO!” impression. The official NBA On TNT Twitter account posted the following clip:
"Whoooo!" #CharlesBarkley and #Shaq give their best @RicFlairNatrBoy impersonation pic.twitter.com/cgcW2HgrYV
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2017
– The Bella Twins made an appearance at the Women’s Image Awards this weekend to present two awards, as well as to accept their own win for the “Outstanding Actress in a Reality Series” award for their roles in Total Divas.
“We won,” wrote Nikki via Instagram (see below). “So happy, grateful and honored! Feeling so empowered, inspired and motivated! Met so many amazing women and heard such strong, inspiring and empowering speeches tonight. Truly blessed for WWE, the E! Network and Bunim Murray for giving us such an amazingly huge platform to use our voices! Love working with women that are so brave and kick so much butt.”
We won! 👯 So happy, grateful and honored! Feeling so empowered, inspired and motivated! Met so many amazing women and heard such strong, inspiring and empowering speeches tonight. Truly blessed for WWE, the E! Network and Bunim Murray for giving us such an amazingly huge platform to use our voices! Love working with women that are so brave and kick so much butt! 💋💪🏽 #totaldivas #totalbellas #womenempoweringwomen #womenswrestling #wwesuperstar #realitytv #winawards
Outstanding Actress in a Reality Series @BellaTwins for @TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/NfQAo0n8fw
— The WIN Awards (@TheWINAwards) February 18, 2017