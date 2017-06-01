Charlotte Films At The WWE PC (Photos), Dolph Ziggler Talks MITB (Video), TNT

– Below is video from Talking Smack with Dolph Ziggler talking to Renee Young and Shane McMahon about the upcoming Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Ziggler talks about how he’s scared of heights and how he remembers every MITB match he’s been in, noting that you’re never the same after those kind of matches. Ziggler says he can’t wait to be at the top of the game with the best and come out on top.

– WWE Network has now uploaded all Tuesday Night Titans episodes from 1985 and 1986 to the vault section.

– As seen below, Renee Young interviewed Charlotte Flair at the WWE Performance Center this week for a special feature on OmegaXL, an all-natural Omega-3 supplement. It appears this could be related to a WWE sponsorship.

Productive morning @WWEPerformCtr talking about the benefits of a healthy living with @OmegaXL can't wait to share!! #DoitwithFlair 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/B2w782zTOB — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 31, 2017

#OmegaXL shoot with my FAVORITE (not so) #regulargirl @reneeyoungwwe A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on May 31, 2017 at 11:04am PDT