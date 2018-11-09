Charlotte Flair On Her Best Match So Far, How Ric Flair Still Helps Her, Getting Better At Connecting, More

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Sport Bible at this link. Flair said her Last Woman Standing loss to SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution was her best performance yet.

“It was a culmination of learning, us being best friends and it being the all-women’s pay-per-view,” Charlotte said of Evolution. “It’s a chance for all the women to show what they have and say, ‘No, I’m the best!’ – it just raises the bar. That’s why I like having two brands; Smackdown wants to be better than Raw, Raw wants to be better than Smackdown – it creates competition and you have to have competition. I think [the] Last Woman Standing [match] has been my best performance so far.”

Flair admitted she was nervous going into the Evolution match as it tested her abilities because of how different it was.

“I was actually nervous about the Last Woman Standing match match because not having a count or a pinfall, I’ve never had one of these,” Flair said. “At least with the Falls Count Anywhere you’re still getting a count! I think the last women’s standing match has to be the most challenging but I wish I could go back and redo my Hell in a Cell match because I wish I was the talent back then that I am now and I would have done so many things different and better.”

Flair went on about how she and Becky went into Evolution wanting to steal the show with a match that would stand the test of time, and she thinks they did just that because of how much emotion was put into it. She also said she feels like she’s getting better at connecting with fans.

“If you look at the Last Woman Standing match, it was the storytelling, the emotion, the psychology and the selling,” Flair said. “Just in the last six months I feel like things are clicking. I’ve been able to be a bad guy and I’ve been able to be a good guy so I see what each side needs but once you figure out it’s all about having a connection with the audience, it’s not about the moves – you just put the moves where you want.”

Charlotte also talked about how she continues to lean on her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for advice. The Nature Boy keeps his daughter updated with RAW happenings, regularly attends her big matches and is always there to offer help.

“I remember walking out at Hell in a Cell and I asked what if they don’t buy it and he said, ‘Oh, just call it out there, feel it’ and I’m just like, ‘WHAT?!’. He helps me more with confidence, just when you first walk out of Gorilla that’s the most important moment because if you believe in yourself no matter whether you are a good guy or bad guy, the audience is going to believe in you,” Charlotte said. “He helps me with presence and believing in myself because I feel like that’s half the battle; having the confidence in the ring. You can have all the moves in the book but if you don’t take a moment to really soak in, embrace and really demand that attention. It’s something you can’t teach.”