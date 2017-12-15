Charlotte Flair Explains TTTT Promo, John Cena – Late Late Show Videos, Lana & Rusev

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Lana and Rusev giving a plug to this week’s WWE Ride Along episode:

– Dolph Ziggler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to promote last night’s WWE Tribute to The Troops special. The full interview is at this link. As noted, Flair defeated Ruby Riott and Carmella in a Triple Threat last night and then cut a post-match promo for the women on base. Flair spoke to Fishman about that promo:

“It’s our most heartwarming, patriotic show of the year. It just seems to get bigger every year, especially this one being in San Diego and performing outside with an actual ship beside us. It was absolutely amazing. The coolest part for me was seeing the soldiers in their fatigues watching us… After the triple threat with Ruby Riot and Carmella, I was able to have some mic time. To be able to look in the audience, trying to specifically point out the women in the crowd as I was talking and thanking them for being brave, strong and powerful.

Once the promo was over—and not that I was neglecting the men—but I wanted to thank the women, because I know in our industry to be a woman you have to try that much harder. We are and want to be equals. Also, to see the few women out there who are mothers or married and doing double-duty being a mom and serving, I just wanted to hug them as I was walking by. I will never forget their faces.”

– John Cena continued promoting the new “Ferdinand” movie with an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night, along with actor and noted WWE fan Hugh Jackman. Below are videos from the appearance:

John Cena Teaches Hugh Jackman Reverse Trash Talking



Hugh Jackman Has Dancing Tips & Tricks for John Cena

