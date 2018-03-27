Charlotte Flair Injury Update, New Andre Battle Royal Names, John Cena Set For Another Film

– Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze and Fandango are now official for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, as seen in this backstage video from SmackDown with Renee Young. They join Matt Hardy, Mojo Rawley, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Tye Dillinger and Baron Corbin as confirmed entrants. Ziggler vs. Breeze will take place on tonight’s SmackDown.

– As noted, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was pulled from tonight’s non-title match with Natalya and the Mixed Match Challenge due to an injury. F4Wonline.com reports that Flair underwent minor dental surgery for a mouth infection last Wednesday and that is why she is currently unable to compete. Flair is still scheduled to defend her title against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 in 12 days.

– Robert Downey Jr. announced today that John Cena will be among those lending their voices to The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. Cena will be voicing the Yoshi character, a polar bear. The animated movie is scheduled to be released on May 24th, 2019. Below is the cast announcement with Cena’s reaction: