Charlotte Flair Isn’t Happy With ESPN

New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out ESPN for a graphic they used for her during Tuesday’s SportsCenter appearance to promote the WrestleMania 35 main event.

ESPN used graphics for Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey that listed some of their WWE and UFC accomplishments. The graphic for Flair just listed her as the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Charlotte wrote:

“Dear @espn

7x (now 8) WWE Women’s Champion would have been fine.

If you need a more detailed list of my accolades, feel free to reference last year’s Body Issue or one of the many articles about me on your website.

Sincerely,

Daughter of @WWE HOF’er Ric Flair”

You can see Charlotte’s full tweet below: