Charlotte Flair On Asuka (Video), Randy Orton’s US Title Customized, Fans On SmackDown Champions

– Below is video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair talking to Sam Roberts and Renee Young on Talking Smack after her win over Ruby Riott at WWE Fastlane last night. Sam asks Flair if Asuka is overrated and Flair says she is not. Flair does not think Asuka is underestimating her either but Asuka knows who she is and what she’s capable of. Flair goes on about her WrestleMania 34 opponent and Renee congratulates her.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown champion is more likely to retain their titles at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 42% voted for WWE United States Champion Randy Orton while 29% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles, 16% for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and 13% for SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. No word yet on who The Usos and Orton will be facing in New Orleans but Styles will face Shinsuke Nakamura and Flair will face Asuka.

– As noted, Randy Orton finally won the WWE United States Title by defeating Bobby Roode at last night’s Fastlane pay-per-view. Orton also became a Grand Slam Champion with the win, the 10th under the current format. Below is video of the title being customized for Orton: