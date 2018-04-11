Charlotte Flair Reacts To Title Loss, Curt Hawkins Talks Shakeup, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from the post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE SmackDown from New Orleans:
– Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today and wrote the following on her future, just hours after dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Carmella on the post-WrestleMania 34 SmackDown episode:
A whirlwind week. Highs, lows. Victories, defeats. Who knows what the future holds and WHERE it takes me? But I will be ready. A real queen can always readjust her crown. pic.twitter.com/axe5cl5dq0
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 11, 2018
– RAW Superstar Curt Hawkins tweeted the following today on next week’s Superstar Shakeup two-day event, noting that he did not want to go to RAW before but he’s open to going to SmackDown this time:
Last year I was completely against the #SuperstarShakeup …I didn’t want to go to Raw. But, it wound up being a great move. I’m going to embrace it this year. Whatever happens, happens. Either way I’ll give my best effort as always.
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 11, 2018