Charlotte Flair Reveals Who She’d Like To Face At WrestleMania 34

WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with the folks at Uproxx for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On being part of Triple H’s entrance at WrestleMania 30: “Triple H was basically like, I wanna take some NXT talent and reward them, I think, and make them a part of his entrance. It was me, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss. Here we are four years later, and especially Alexa Bliss, going into Survivor Series this weekend. But then me and Sasha, we had all these epic moments last year, and then to be back four years later. … I know then, when we were in Gorilla [position], I was like ‘oh my gosh, I have to walk out and I have to stand there, and I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to breathe.’ I could never picture myself wrestling, so to think that. … You never know where life’s gonna take you, four years later. Here, I’m hoping, that I’m main-eventing WrestleMania 34.”

On what she’d like to see at WrestleMania 34 as a fan: “Honestly, for a women’s singles match. I know that WrestleMania is a day that we try to get everyone involved because it is the biggest day of the year. It’s such a family event. But I would like a women’s singles match. … Competitively, I wanna be in it, I’m not gonna lie. I would be upset if I wasn’t. But at the same time, having a singles match for the women just goes to show how much WWE has invested in the women as a whole, and how important women’s wrestling is to kids and families. To send that message out there that women can do anything they want in a male-dominated world.”

On who she’d like to face at WrestleMania 34: “Last match? Maybe fatal four-way, Four Horsewomen, I think that’s the main event match. I don’t really have a dream singles, I just dream of main eventing. When I think of WrestleMania, you think of so many outside celebrities and athletes getting involved. Maybe a WrestleMania moment would be Queen versus Queen, me versus Stephanie McMahon. I see storylines that could lead into WrestleMania like that, but [choosing] one person is so hard. … I really don’t know. I would love to face Becky Lynch one-on-one. I’d love to face Bayley. I’d love to face Sasha. It’s a lot of talent; it’s hard. It boils down to the right storyline.”

