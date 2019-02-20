Charlotte Flair Shows Bruises From Crutch Attack, WWE NXT UK GM Job Up In The Air?, WWE Stars On Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan

– Above is new backstage video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos participating in their championship photo shoot. The Usos defeated Shane McMahon and The Miz to capture the titles at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

– There’s been some speculation on the status of WWE NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint. Saint’s profile is no longer accessible on the WWE website and he’s been removed from the NXT UK roster page. Saint’s assistant, Sid Scala, has ran most of the storylines on recent NXT UK TV episodes. It’s worth noting that Scala also does not have a profile page on the WWE website.

The 77 year old Saint has not tweeted since late January, but it’s possible that he was never the one running the account. The UK wrestling legend was announced to be the NXT UK GM in June 2018. Saint was mentioned on the recent NXT UK TV episode but we should know more about his status after the NXT UK TV tapings in Coventry, England this coming Friday and Saturday.

– Seth Rollins and Xavier Woods are the latest WWE Superstars to tweet endorsements for Kofi Kingston. Woods and Rollins tweeted the following today, apparently pushing for Kofi to face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

As noted earlier, it’s believed that Kofi will challenge Bryan for the WWE Title at the March 10 Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE is expected to announce Bryan’s next challenger on tonight’s SmackDown.

– Charlotte Flair took to her Instagram Story today and shared a photo of bruises on her arm, as seen below. The bruises were from the crutch shots that Becky Lynch gave Flair at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.