Charlotte Flair Speaks: WWE’s Most Hated, Headlining WrestleMania 35, More

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with The Austin Chronicle and said she’s already planning on main eventing WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida next year, but she’s also looking forward to see new faces step up and challenge her in the years to come.

Flair said, “I want the new girls to come up and say, ‘Hey, I want your spot.’ I’ll say, ‘Try me.'”

Regarding WWE NXT, Flair said the female Superstars getting more TV time elevated everyone’s game and began the change that is the women’s evolution.

“Being with a group of women who were so hungry, and worked so well together, and then watching the women [on the main roster] not have the same opportunities,” Flair said. “And then the women on the main roster seeing the women on NXT getting these opportunities like main-eventing [the NXT-branded PPV] TakeOver, main-eventing live events, and getting the buzz around, not having two-minute matches, but having 20-minute matches. It elevated everyone’s game.”

Flair also talked about being one of the headliners at WrestleMania 35 this year, likely in the Triple Threat with Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. She said it’s been an incredible journey.

“I want to say it’s hit me, but it hasn’t yet,” she said. “Just the fact that the women are the hottest topic right now – and I’m arguably the most hated superstar at the moment – is exciting. I sometimes sit there thinking, man, how hectic it was getting used to the schedule and being on Raw and SmackDown, and just thinking, ‘Wow, I made it. I’m on the main roster.’ And now to think where I am, it’s been an incredible journey.”