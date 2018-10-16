Charlotte Flair’s Ex Sues WWE, Ric Flair & Charlotte

WWE, Charlotte Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair are all being sued by Charlotte’s ex-husband, Riki Paul Johnson, according to TMZ.

Riki claims Charlotte defamed him in the “Second Nature” book that WWE released on The Flairs in September 2017, written by Ric and Charlotte. Riki claims The Flairs wrote negatively about his relationship with Charlotte, falsely stating that he is sterile an incapable of fathering children. The two were married from 2010 to 2011, before Charlotte signed with WWE in 2012.

Riki is seeking more than $5 million in damages. He says the allegations in the book have humiliated his family, including his three children. He also claims the book includes “multiple false allegations physical and/or psychological abuse”, and he says he can prove this with police reports and dash-cam footage. Riki also says The Flairs wrongly claimed he was fired from two jobs to illicit drug use. Riki’s suit claims he was intentionally painted as a bad guy as a way to make Charlotte seem like a “victim who overcame personal adversity and domestic abuse.”

Riki named WWE in the suit because he claims they were involved in the marketing of the book. TMZ reached out for comments and received none from Ric but WWE issued the following statement:

“We recently received what appears to be a meritless lawsuit and we will vigorously defend ourselves.”