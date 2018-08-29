Charlotte Flair’s Opponent Revealed For WWE Hell In A Cell

Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will take place at the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:
Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns
Hell In a Cell
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tournament Winners vs. The New Day
Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse